FTPD Police Log: December 28, 2025 – January 3, 2026

12/28/2026

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 12/24/25. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/26/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s lost wallet and used the victim’s credit card to make purchases at three separate businesses. The charges totaled $57. The wallet also contained the victim’s identification.

12/30/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Fifteenth St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle, which was purchased a day prior. The vehicle was locked. Gift cards valued at $1,000 and $2,000 cash were inside the vehicle. The vehicle was valued at $35,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

A 28-year-old Marlton man was arrested for three outstanding warrants out of three separate jurisdictions during a motor vehicle check at a business located in the area of Veronica Ave. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

12/31/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Drake Rd. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle, which was locked. The suspect(s) drove the vehicle off the front lawn leaving tire tracks behind. Property valued at $5,600 was inside the vehicle. The vehicle was valued at $160,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

A 25-year-old Dunellen man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Davidson Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

An 82-year-old Somerset man was arrested for theft during an investigation in the area of Parkside St. He was found to be in possession of a stolen package. The contents were valued at $85 and returned to the victim. He was processed and released on a summons.

A 24-year-old Linden man was arrested for DWI during a suspicious motor vehicle investigation in the area of Rutgers Blvd. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 12/30/25. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $166. The suspect fled the area in a SUV.

A Marlboro, NY resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/30/25. The unknown suspect contacted the victim via text message demanding money. If the money was not provided the suspect stated he would harm the victim’s family. The victim sent the suspect serial numbers to $1,500 worth of gift cards before realizing he was being scammed.

01/01/2026

A 64-year-old Somerville man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Warren PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail.

A 47-year-old Galloway man was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing the administration of law during an unwanted person investigation at a business located in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. He failed to comply with officers on scene and failed to provide his pedigree information during a lawful arrest. He was processed and released on a summons.

A 73-year-old Willingboro man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick during a welfare check. He was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD.

01/02/2026

A 19-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Edison PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Girard Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole victim’s motor vehicle, which was locked. The vehicle was valued at $6,000 and entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was located several hours later, unoccupied, in another state.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 12/31/25. The unknown suspect(s) was able to divert the victim’s social security check by utilizing fraudulent means to manipulate the victim’s accounts. The $2,038 check was deposited into an account located in Oklahoma.

A stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction was recovered in the area of Francis St. during a motor vehicle crash investigation. The vehicle crashed into a building. Four unknown suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 12/31/25 and 01/02/26 in the area of Carmen St. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle door lock and handle. Entry was unsuccessful. The damage was valued at $500.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female attempted to exit the store without paying for merchandise valued at $625. The suspect was stopped by an employee, and she fled with an item valued at $1.25 leaving the rest of the merchandise behind.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male fled the store with merchandise valued at $278 after his credit card was declined.

01/03/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft by deception. An alleged representative of Door Dash accused the victim of failing to deliver to a customer and requested her Crimson Card account information, which is how the victim receives payment. The suspect removed $400 from the account. At this point, the victim realized she was scammed.

