FTPD Police Log: December 21-27, 2025

12/21/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $24.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $104. The suspect fled the area in a red Mazda.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 12/18/25 and 12/19/25 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $500.

A 48-year-old Havre de Grace, MD man was arrested for DWI during an unwanted person investigation in the area of Cotswold Pl. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 29-year-old Morganville man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. He was processed and released on a summons.

12/22/2025

A 59-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting and hindering apprehension during an investigation at a business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $283 and provided a false name to officers on scene. He was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants out of various jurisdictions. He was processed and turned over to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

A business located in the area of Davidson Ave. was the victim of criminal mischief. A hotel guest caused $3,000 worth of damage to the hotel room. The suspect was identified and she was trespassed from the property at the request of management.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Crabapple Ln. during the evening hours. Two unknown juveniles were observed fleeing from the victim’s parked vehicle. The center console was open and $5 was missing from the vehicle. The vehicle was unlocked.

12/23/2025

A 51-year-old Somerset man was arrested for defiant trespassing after he was found sleeping inside a commercial building located in the area of Davidson Ave. “No Trespassing” signs were posted on the outside of the building. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft while at a business located in the area of Rt. 27 during the afternoon hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance stealing the victim’s wallet from her shopping cart. The suspect made a purchase with the victim’s credit card at a business located in an outside jurisdiction shortly after. The suspect was operating a sedan.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area Ambrose St. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property valued at $150.

12/24/2025

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a theft during the morning hours. A Nissan Rogue and a Honda Accord fled the business after filling up with gas when the attendant was temporarily unavailable. The business suffered a total loss of $44. The suspects are unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief on 12/23/25 in the area of Fisher Dr. The unknown suspect(s) broke the door lock to the victim’s vehicle in a possible attempt to gain entry. The damage was valued at $200.

A Princeton resident was the victim of a theft on 12/11/25 in the area of Lewis St. The victim’s vehicle was stolen after it was left parked and unsecured with the keys inside. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was located several days later in an outside jurisdiction. It was occupied by two females.

12/25/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Victor St. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole property valued at $905.

12/26/2025

A 22-year-old New Brunswick man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A 60-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office during a motor vehicle crash investigation. He was processed and turned over to another agency.

12/27/2025

A 46-year-old Plainfield man was arrested for joyriding during a stolen motor vehicle investigation in the area of Mettlers Rd. He was operating the victim’s vehicle without permission to do so. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/12/25 in the area of Hawthorne Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $160.

