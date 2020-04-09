FTPD PBA No. 154 Collects And Donates Food To Area Hospitals

Members of Franklin Township Police Department’s PBA Local No. 154 showed their appreciation for area health care workers on April 8 by collecting and delivering to them food donated by local restaurants.

The food was prepared and donated by the Stage House Tavern on Amwell Road, Luca’s on Route 27, Corner Cafe on DeMott Lane, Mi Amore on Cedar Grove Lane and Dunkin’ Donuts on Easton Avenue.

The donated food was taken to RWJ University Hospitals in Somerville and New Brunswick, and St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick.

A total of $2,000 worth of food was collected by the PBA local.

Ptl. Nick Gambino said the members decided to donate the food “to show our gratitude to the major hospitals in the area. Hopefully we can make their day a little bit better at the hospital.”

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate accompanied the members on their route, and live streamed the deliveries. Below is a combined video of all of the stops:

Following are some pictures of the day: