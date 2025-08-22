FTPD Launches Program To Help People With Cognitive Difficulties

A new program designed to safeguard people at risk of wandering due to cognitive difficulties was recently launched by the Franklin Township Police Department.

Called “Franklin Community Connections,” the program consists of a smart wristwatch called Theora Connect, which allows caregivers to see real-time location updates, receive alerts if a loved one leaves a designated safe area, and connect through two-way voice communication, according to a press release about the program.

The program is available to residents with a documented cognitive condition such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or another condition that places the individual at risk of wandering, according to the release.

Quickly finding a person who has wandered off is key to their survival, according to the release. When a loved one goes missing, 72 person are found alive the next day. After two days, only 51 percent survive. By 3–5 days, the survival rate drops to 30 percent, according to the release.

“When someone with a cognitive condition goes missing, every second counts,” Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in the release. “This program provides families with the tools they need and gives our officers the ability to respond faster, increasing the chances of a safe return. Franklin Township is committed to protecting our most vulnerable residents.”

For more information, contact Lt. Stacey Grant at stacey.grant@franklinnj.gov or (732) 873-5533 Ext. 3153; Officer Malcolm Belvin at malcolm.belvin@franklinnj.gov or (732) 873-5533 Ext. 3232, or the FTPD Community Relations Bureau at CRBPrograms@franklinnj.gov or (732) 873-5533 Ext. 3124.

