FTPD Joins My Brother’s Keeper Alliance

The Franklin Township Police Department has become the first police department in the United States to be certified by the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

As part of a national network of more than 100 MBK communities, Franklin Township joins the MBK Alliance and commits to expanding opportunities for boys and young men of color, according to a press release about the Alliance.

Launched in 2014 as a White House Task Force inspired by President Barack Obama’s vision, MBK has grown into a movement powered by local leaders and evidence-based programs designed to help young people reach their full potential, according to the release.

FTPD Detective Sergeant ReBecca Lea, Officer Malcolm Belvin, and Councilwoman Kimberly Francois recently traveled to Chicago, Ill. for the MBKA Certified Communities Impact Showcase after achieving certification, the release said.

Now operating under the Obama Foundation, MBK Franklin Township is the first and only delegation in the nation spearheaded by a police department, according to the release.

MBK focuses on six key life milestones proven to drive long-term success, including entering school ready to learn, reading at grade level by third grade, graduating high school, completing post-secondary education and training, securing employment, and remaining safe from violent crime, according to the release.

MBK Franklin Township’s Steering Committee includes representatives from the Franklin Township Police Department, Franklin Township Board of Education, Township of Franklin, Community Baptist Church, Triple B Foundation, and local youth, according to the release. The committee will begin by focusing on Milestone 4, completing post-secondary education and training, by supporting efforts to ensure every student has a post-graduation plan.

Achieving certification status reflects years of collaboration and commitment. Former Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather worked alongside Mayor Philip Kramer beginning in January 2021, when the Township pledged its commitment to the MBK Challenge through Township Resolution #21-56, according to the release.

