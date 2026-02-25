Fredericks To Be Named New Public Safety Director

FROM ACTING TO PERMANENT – Lloyd Fredericks, who will be appointed the township’s next Public Safety Director on February 25, speaks to the Township Council at its February 24 meeting.

Acting Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks will be formally appointed to the post on February 25.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker made the announcement at the February 24 Township Council meeting.

Fredericks became Acting Public Safety Director after the departure of Quovella Maeweather in late September 2025.

Vornlocker said at the February 24 Township Council meeting that he conducted a nationwide search and received 30 applications before deciding Fredericks should have the job.

“As a result of my review of all of the candidates who expressed interest in this position, it became apparent to me that we already had the best candidate here in Franklin Township,” Vornlocker said. “Someone who stepped up when he was needed most and has continued to do all the things and then some that we would ask of someone in his position.”

“So I went to Council and said, this is who I think should be in that position,” Vornlocker said. “And I got agreement from all of the Council. And so it’s always nice to have the support of your bosses when you make a big, important appointment like this.”

“I have the utmost confidence in Lloyd to continue the great progress our police department has made over the last several years,” Vornlocker said. “He stepped into big shoes to fill in the departure of Quovella Maeweather. I think that he’s done more than filled them.”

“And he’s just doing a fantastic job,” he said. “And it’s one of the great pleasures that I have as a Township Manager to be able to appoint such qualified, intelligent, capable people like Lloyd.”

Fredericks, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, has been a Franklin police officer for 21 of those years. He was a Captain when he became Acting Public Safety Director, and will be on a leave of absence while in the position.

Fredericks, who was at the Township Council meeting, thanked Vornlocker and the Council for his appointment.

“I came to Franklin in 2005 after working for 6 years in East Orange,” he said. “So I had basically the entire part of my career here.”

“Working underneath Quovella Maeweather, I was able to see the operation and I will 100 percent do that, and more, for the town,” he said.

“I had one advantage, I was here longer, so I know a lot of people here, I know a lot of the kids who grow up in town who are parents now,” Fredericks said. “So its easy for me to mitigate, to talk to people, to diffuse things. So thank you again, and I look forward to serving all of the members of the community.”

