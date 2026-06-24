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Franklin Township’s Road To Success Program Celebrates 43 Students, 14 Graduating Seniors At Year-End Event

June 23, 2026 Education, School News

END-OF-YEAR CELEBRATION – Board of Education members, district officials, teachers, and students gathered June 23 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus for the annual Road To Success program celebration.

The Township school district’s Road to Success program held its annual end-of-year celebration June 23 at the Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street campus, honoring the 43 students enrolled in the district’s alternative school this year and announcing that 14 seniors will graduate June 26.

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