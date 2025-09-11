Franklin Day Performance Schedule Released

A variety of performances are set for two stages on Franklin Day, which is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on September 13 in the municipal complex on DeMott Lane.

Additionally, vendors and organizations will have tables to promote their products and services, and a number of food trucks are also scheduled to be there.

On the Main Stage, the funk/soul band Full Blown is set to perform from 12:30-2 p.m.

They will be followed by the Salsa band Swing Sabroso, which will play from 3-4:30 p.m.

The Cultural Arts stage will feature a variety of live acts from noon to 2 p.m.

Food trucks scheduled to attend the day include CT’s Bar-B-Cue, Kenz Krave Novelties, Rose’s Curbside Kitchen, Summer Daze Catering, Stage House Tavern, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Also scheduled to appear is Thinn Is Inn, With Love Family Food Truck, Empanada Guy, Kona Ice of Bridgewater, Blasted Lemonade, Chillin Out Ice Cream, Really Good Pretzels, Maglione’s Italian Ices, and Josefa’s Ice Cream.

The event’s prime sponsor is Theo A Cannabis dispensary. Other sponsors include The Gillis Organization, RWJ Barnabas Health, City MD, Rutgers University Dental Associates, St. Peters University Hospital, Affinity Credit Union, JFK Democratic Club, AFC Urgent Care, WaWa, state Assemblyman Joseph Danielsen, and the Franklin Township Republican Municipal Committee.

