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Franklin 250 Committee Presents ‘Could You Have Done It,’ Honoring Women In The Revolutionary War

March 29, 2026 Community Building, Franklin 250, General News

LIVING HISTORY – “Deborah Sampson,” a woman who disguised herself as a man to fight in the American Revolution, tells her story at the “Could You Have Done It?” event March 28.

A special Franklin 250 Committee program honoring Women’s History Month was held March 28 at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.

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