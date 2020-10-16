FR&A Video Story: FTPD, Six Other SomCo LE Departments, Observe Breast Cancer Month

SOMERVILLE – The Franklin Township Police Department joined six other Somerset County law enforcement agencies in wrapping a vehicle in pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The seven agencies displayed their cars in an event October 15 in front of the Somerville Court House, here.

Among those representing the FTPD at the event were Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill and newly minted Captains Phil Rizzo, Brian Regan and Sean Hebbon.

Other law enforcement agencies participating in the pink vehicle campaign are the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the Somerset County Sheriff, and the Branchburg Township Police Department, Somerville Borough Police Department, Raritan Borough Police Department and Far Hills Police Department.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Far Hills Race Meeting Association paid for the car wrappings.

Other Franklin residents attending the event were Somerset County Sheriff Darrin Russo, Township Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt and Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the event, and spoke with FTPD representatives, and others:

Today’s Community unveiling of The Pink Police Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the county seat in Somerville. Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Here are some scenes from the event: