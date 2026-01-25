FR&A Sports: Lady Warriors Shine In Basketball Showcase, Defeat St. Rose 60-29

FOCUS – Lady Warriors Sophomore Nola Bright prepares for a free-throw during the January 24 game against St. Rose.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team rose to the occasion at the More Than A Highlight Showcase event on January 24, defeating St. Rose 60-29.

The Showcase is meant to highlight girls’ basketball talent, and featured play from teams from around New Jersey and as far away as Virginia. The event was set for January 23-25, but the January 25 games were postponed due to the expected major snowstorm to hit the area.

The Lady Warriors got off to a slow start against the Purple Roses, held a small lead for a short period but ended up trailing 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter on was all Franklin. The Lady Warriors shut down the Purple Roses 18-4 in that frame, walking into the locker room at halftime with a 29-16 lead.

The third quarter wasn’t any better for St. Rose, being outscored by Franklin 16-6.

The Lady Warriors capped off the game by taking the fourth quarter 15-7.

Junior Aleah Sunkins led all scorers with 17 points. She also recorded seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Senior Kayla Duncan scored 11 points, and posted a rebound, two assists, and three steals.

Sophomore Nola Bright also scored double-digits, recording 10 points, with six rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Senior Alissa Myers scored eight points, Junior Alivia Stewart scored six points, Sophomore Jamila McRiney scored four points, and Senior Gianna Mattia and Sophomore Sarah Mitchell each scored two points.

The Lady Warriors are 10-6 overall, and 2-2 in the Skyland Conference.

Next up is Montgomery, who the Lady Warriors play at home on January 27.

Here are some scenes from the game:

