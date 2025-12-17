FR&A Sports: FHS Warrior Basketball Suffers First Loss, 70-63, To Bridgewater-Raritan

IN THE ZONE – Isiah Pennyfeather attempts a layup during the Warriors’ December 16 game against Bridgewater-Raritan.

The game could have gone either way up until the last few minutes, but in the end the Bridgewater-Raritan Panthers outlasted the Franklin High School Warrior basketball team, 70-63, handing the Warriors their first loss this season.

Not helping was the Warriors’ 44% shooting from the foul line, going 7 for 16.

Both teams held and lost single-digit leads in the game, especially in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

Franklin took a quick lead in the first quarter, ending the frame with a 16-12 lead.

The second quarter saw B-R outscore Franklin 17-13, and both teams went into their locker rooms at the half tied, 29-29.

The third quarter was tight, but Franklin squeaked out a 20-18 frame, taking a 49-47.

Bridgewater surged in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, outscoring Franklin 23-14 and taking the game.

Senior Isiah Pennyfeather led Warrior scorers with 21 points.

Juniors Jah’naad Cady and Jayden Harrison contributed 13 points each.

Sophomore Sean Duncan scored eight points, Senior Roger Diaz Isabel scored five points, and Sophomore Jaden Dublin scored three points.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 2-1 overall, and o-1 in the Skyland conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:

