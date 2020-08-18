Fourth Suspect In December Shootings Arrested

A 20-year-old South Dover Avenue man has been charged in connection with two shootings in the township on December 30 and 31, 2019.

The man is the fourth suspect charged in the shootings, which left a King Road man wounded.

Early in the morning of December 30, 27 shots were fired at a Barker Road home. No one was injured, police said.

Early the next morning, about 30 shots were fired at a King Road home, wounding an occupant in the leg, police said.

The township man, arrested on August 10, was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and two counts of 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was lodged at the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



