Fire Damages Route 27 Auto Repair Shop

FIRE AFTERMATH – Firefighters perform after-fire review after an early morning blaze at a Route 27 auto shop. (Photo: Franklin Park Volunteer Fire Department.)

There were no reported injuries in an early morning November 13 fire at a Route 27 auto repair shop, authorities said.

At about 1:50 a.m., police received a report of a fire at 2045 Route 27, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department. Responding officers saw smoke and flames coming from the building, which houses Carpro auto repair.

Route 27 was closed between Schmidt Lane and Hidden Lake Drive for approximately 1.5 hours as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire, according to the release.

Firefighters from Somerset Fire Rescue, Little Rocky Hill, Griggstown, Middlebush, Franklin Park, and North Brunswick fire companies responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, according to the release. The North Brunswick Police Department, Robert Wood EMS and PSE&G responded to the scene to assist, according to the release.

The Franklin Township Fire Prevention Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Director of Fire Prevention, John Hauss, at (732) 873-2500, extension 6305.

