FHS Warriors Basketball Squad Downs Immaculata, 64-60

Cameron Snowdon is fouled as he attempts to score during the Warriors’ March 4 game against Immaculata.

The Immaculata Spartans probably wish they had just taken the bye in their Skyland Conference Gold Division semifinal game and stayed home March 4.

Instead, the Somerville team left their division and came into Franklin High School to match up against the Warriors, only to fall short, 64-60.

The win didn’t come easy for the Warriors, however. Franklin was up by 12 at one point in the third period, but a scrappy Immaculata managed to eat away at that lead, and then go on top in the second half.

Immaculata built a nine-point lead, 49-40, at the very end of the third period, but it was short-lived as sophomore Cameron Snowdon unloaded a buzzer-beating bomb from the top of Immaculata’s key to bring the Warriors within six, 43-49.

Franklin went on to outscore Immaculata 21-11 in the fourth period to take the game.

Snowdon led his teammates with 21 points, Isaiah Cotton scored 16, Ikenna Eluwa scored 13 and Anthony Milligan scored 11.

Krish Mistry contributed three points for the win.

Following are some scenes from the game: