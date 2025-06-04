FHS Student Wins National Merit Scholarship

Franklin High School student Hayagreev Shankar Karthik is one of more than 2,900 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, announced by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Shankar Karthik’s scholarship was financed by Rutgers University, where physics is the planned course of study.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists

in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These

awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study

at the institution financing the scholarship.

An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2025 competition to more than 3,600.

This year, 146 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards

through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 74

private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced today are a part of the

distinguished group of more than 6,930 high school seniors who will receive National Merit

Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $26 million. Earlier this spring,

NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit

$2,500 Scholarships.

High school juniors entered the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took

the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, more than 16,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.

Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than 1 percent of the nation’s seniors.

To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions.

Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.

From the semifinalist group, more than 15,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2025.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships provided each year are made possible by the support of approximately 280 independent corporate and college sponsors. These sponsors join NMSC in its efforts to enhance educational opportunities for America’s scholastically talented youth and to encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.

