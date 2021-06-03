FHS Student Named One Of 63 State Cybersecurity ‘Scholars’

A Franklin High School student was named one of New Jersey’s 62 “Cybersecurity Scholars” by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation.

The designation earned Jacquelyn Layton-Brown a $2,500 college scholarship.

The awards are the result of a 48-hour National Cyber Scholarship competition, which is “designed to evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats and encourage them to become part of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals,” according to a press release from the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness about the event.

“This competition highlights the immense talent we have in New Jersey, and we are proud of all of those who participated and had their efforts recognized at the national level,” Jared M. Maples, Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said in the release. “The passion for cybersecurity exemplified by these young individuals gives us hope that the safety and security of New Jersey and the nation will remain in capable hands in the future.”

“I am thrilled with the performance of our students,” Michael Geraghty, Director of the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, said in the release. “Not only does the NJCCIC focus on making New Jersey more resilient to cyber attacks today, but we also put a lot of effort into working with educators to inspire and train our next generation of cybersecurity professionals.”

Registration for the 2021/22 CyberStart Game program will open in October. For more information on CyberStart America, visit www.cyberstartamerica.org.



