FHS Sports: Warriors Soccer Defeats Hillside, 1-0

The Franklin High School Warriors soccer team grabbed its first “W” of the season September 16 with a 1-0 win over Hillside.

Senior Alex Galindo Salado scored the only point of the game $:14 into the second half.

Junior Shourya Patel was the winning goalie for the game.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 1-4 overall.

The Warriors next see action on September 17 when they visit Phillipsburg.

Here are some scenes from the game:

