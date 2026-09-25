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School Board Taps Highland Park Administrator For FHS VP Role

September 25, 2026 School Board

NEW VICE PRINCIPAL – Jason Richardson speaks to the Board of Education after he was appointed the new vice principal at Franklin High School on September 24.

The township Board of Education appointed a nine-year educational administrative veteran as a new vice principal at Franklin High School on Sept. 24, following a search that drew more than 60 applicants.

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