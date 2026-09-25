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School District Moves: Solomon Leaves For Dunellen, Loughran Leaves For Home

September 25, 2026 Featured, School Board

MOVING ON – Dan Loughren and Nicholas Solomon, left to right, submitted their formal resignations at the September 24 Board of Education Meeting. (File photos).

Two longtime Franklin Township school administrators are leaving the district, with one retiring after nearly four decades in education and the other taking over as schools Superintendent of the Dunellen school district.

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