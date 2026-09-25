School Board Rejects Food Bank Bid For PGM Property

The Board of Education at its September 24 meeting rejected the Food Bank’s $400,000 bid for the roughly 4.5-acre parcel next to the school on Highland Avenue.

The Franklin Food Bank’s dream to build a new, larger headquarters on property near Pine Grove Manor School may have been dashed.

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