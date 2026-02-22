FHS Sports: Rutgers Prep Dominates, Downs Lady Warriors In SCT Final, 55-37

FOR THE BUCKET – Junior Aleah Sunkins goes up for two of her game-leading 21 points February 21 during the Somerset County Tournament finals against Rutgers Prep at Montgomery High School.

It took them a few minutes to get themselves settled, but the Rutgers Prep Argonauts soon established their dominance over the Franklin Township Lady Warriors basketball team February 21 in the Somerset County Tournament finals, winning the contest 55-37 at Montgomery High School.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying on Franklin’s part: Junior Aleah Sunkins led all scorers with 21 points.

Unfortunately for Franklin, none of the other Lady Warriors managed to break out of single digits.

Things looked gloomy for the Lady Warriors from the first quarter, in which they trailed 19-7 at the buzzer.

The second quarter was more of the same, with Rutgers lapping the Lady Warriors’ score, winning the frame 12-6 and taking a 31-13 lead into halftime.

Rutgers Prep took the third quarter 14-10, and Franklin outscored Rutgers by the same margin in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jamila McRiney recorded six points, while Senior Kayla Duncan and Junior Alivia Stewart each contributed three points.

Senior Alissa Myers and Sophomore Nola Bright had two points each.

Franklin will be the top seed on February 24 when the Lady Warriors take on Manasquan High School at home in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group IV Tournament first round.

Following are scenes from the SCT game:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments