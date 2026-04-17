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FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Softball Falls To Whippany Park, 9-5

April 17, 2026 High School Sports, Softball, Sports

HEY BATTER – Sophomore Campbell Warcup came in during the second inning during the Lady Warriors’ April 16 game against Whippany Park.

A shaky start on the mound proved too much to overcome April 16 as the Franklin High School Lady Warriors fell to Whippany Park, 9-5.

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