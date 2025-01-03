FHS Sports: Lady Warriors End Losing Streak And Pingry’s Unbeaten Streak

DOUBLE-TEAMED – Freshman Lady Warrior Nola Bright looks for an open teammate during the January 2, 2025 game against Pingry.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team on January 2 stopped a six-game skid and handed The Pingry School their first defeat this season with a 59-49 win.

The win was powered by Sophomore Aleah Sunkin’s double-double, with a game-leading 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Although Franklin lead for practically the entire game, the deal was sealed in the third quarter, when the Lady Warriors went on an 8-2 run, leading 42-32 with 3:30 left in the frame.

Pingry made a run for it in the final quarter, outscoring Franklin 11-10.

Junior Alissa Myers scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds in the winning effort.

Senior Precious Wheeler scored nine points and had 5 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals; Sophomore Alivia Stewart scored four points, with two rebounds and a steal, and Freshman Jamila McRiney scored three points, with two rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Junior Gianna Mattia and Freshman Nola Bright scored two points each, with Mattia contributing two rebounds, three assists and a steal, and Bright recording seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

With the win, Franklin improves to 2-6 overall and 1-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:

