FHS Sports: Lady Warriors De-Fang Jackson Jaguars, 66-34; Earn Finals Berth

FREE THROWING – Junior Alivia Stewart prepares to sink one of her five free throws during the March 3 Central Jersey Group 4 semi-final against Jackson.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team continued their roughshod treatment of opponents in the Central Jersey Group 4 tournament on March 3, barreling past Jackson Township, 66-34, in the semi-final round.

The win earns the Lady Warriors a spot in the Group 4 finals, set for 6 p.m. March 6 against visiting Hillsborough, who downed East Brunswick in their semi-final game.

Juniors Aleah Sunkins and Alivia Stewart led all scorers, with 33 and 11 points, respectively.

Sunkins scored 18 of her points from outside the arc, and made three of four foul shots.

Franklin came out strong, with Sunkins leading the way scoring from the paint and three-point range.

At the buzzer, Franklin held an 18-7 lead.

But they were just starting.

The Lady Warriors overpowered the Jaguars in the second frame as well, taking the quarter 18-14 and holding a 36-21 lead at the half.

The third quarter saw more of the same, with the Lady Warriors outscoring Jackson 25-8.

Both teams scored five points in the final quarter.

Senior Gianna Mattia scored 8 points, including six from outside the arc, while Senior Kayla Duncan and Sophomores Nola Bright and Jamila McRiney scored four points each.

Senior Alissa Myers scored two points.

Here are some scenes from the game: