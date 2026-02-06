FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Tops Bridgewater-Raritan, 70-50

READY TO SHOOT – Aleah Sunkins prepares to shoot a free-throw during the Lady Warriors February 5 game against Bridgewater-Raritan.

Aleah Sunkins scored 27 points February 5 to lead the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team to a decisive 70-50 win over Bridgewater-Raritan at home.

In addition to leading all scorers, the Junior forward recorded five rebounds, three assists, five blocks, and three steals.

The Lady Warriors led in the first quarter until the very end, settling for being down by one, 12-11, at the end of the frame.

The second quarter was a different story, with the Lady Warriors outscoring BR 2413 and taking a 35-25 lead into the locker room at the half.

Bridgewater fought back in the third quarter, cutting into what once was a 15-point Franklin lead and outscoring the Lady Warriors 16-15. But Franklin still held on to a 50-41 lead at the buzzer.

The final frame was all Franklin, with the Lady Warriors keeping Bridgewater in single digits, outscoring them 20-9.

Senior Alissa Myers contributed 12 points – all from outside the arc – along with two rebounds and a block.

Senior Kayla Dunkin and Sophomore Nola Bright each scored seven points, Sophomore Jamila McRiney scored six points, and Senior Gianna Mattia contributed five points, with two rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Junior Alivia Stewart scored four points, and Freshman Kaylee Winfrey scored two points.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 12-7 overall and 2-2 in the Skyland-Delaware conference.

The Lady Warriors take on Pingry at home at noon on February 7 in the quarterfinal round of the Somerset County Tournament.

Following are some scenes from the game:

