FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Dominates Watching Hills, 71-25

CAN’T STOP HER – Franklin’s Alivia Stewart has her eyes on the goal January 5 during the Lady Warriors’ game against Watchung Hills.

Junior Alivia Stewart led the Lady Warriors to an overwhelming win over Watchung Hills January 5, powering Franklin to a 71-25 victory.

Stewart led all players with 19 points, and also recorded seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

The game started slowly with both teams getting their bearings, but Franklin soon settled in, building a 16-point leas by the end of the first quarter, 23-17.

The domination continued in the second frame, with Franklin outscoring Watchung 14-4, and walking into the locker room with a 37-21 lead at halftime.

Then Lady Warriors blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Watching 25-2.

Franklin closed out the game taking the final frame 9-2.

Junior Aleah Sunkins scored 16 points, with five rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and a steal.

Senior Gianna Mattia logged 10 points, with six coming from outside the arch.

Senior Alissa Meyers scored seven points, Sophomore Nola Bright scored six points, and Senior Kayla Duncan scored five points, with three steals.

Freshman Kaylee Winfrey scored four points, Senior Jada Sannon scored three points, and Sophomore Jamila McRiney scored one point.

With the win, the Lady Warriors even their record at 4-4 overall and remain 0-2 in the Skyland – Delaware conference.

Franklin meets Watchung Hills again at its next home game on January 8.

Here are some scenes from the game:

