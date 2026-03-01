FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Advances To CJ Group 4 Semis With 66-35 Win Over Freehold

PATIENCE – Lady Warrior Aleah Sunkins waits to take her shot during the February 28 CJ Group 4 quarterfinals game against the Freehold Township Patriots.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team on February 28 did what they should have done to a lower-seeded team in the CJ Group 4 quarterfinals: they gave them a drubbing.

It looked in the contest’s first quarter that the Freehold Township Patriots might make a game of it, but Franklin soon disabused anyone of that notion on their way to a 65-33 win and ticket to the semifinals.

Outscoring the Patriots 16-13 in a tight first frame, the Lady Warriors went into beast mode in the second quarter, outscoring Freehold 26-7, and taking a 44-20 lead into halftime.

Same story in the third quarter, with the Lady Warriors outscoring Freehold 20-4, and leading 64-24 with eight minutes left in the game.

Freehold took the final frame, 11-2.

(Fun fact: The Lady Warriors have outscored their opponents in the first two rounds of this tournament 140 – 50.)

Junior Aleah Sunkins led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Senior Alissa Myers with 16 points.

Sophomore Jamila McRiney scored nine points, Sophomore Nola Bright scored six points, and Junior Alivia Stwerat scored four points.

Senior Gianna Mattia and Freshman Kaylee Winfrey scored two points each.

With the win, the top-seeded Lady Warriors face 5th seed Jackson Township on March 3 at home in the semifinals.

The winner of that game will face either No. 2 East Brunswick or No. 3 Hillsborough in the Group 4 finals on March 6.

Following are some scenes from the game:

