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FHS Sports: Lady Warrior Flag Football Rolls Over Piscataway, 44-0

April 10, 2026 Flag Football, High School Sports, Sports

PEP TALK – The Franklin High School Lady Warriors flag football team had an impressive outing against rival Piscataway on April 8.

Gianna Mattia threw two touchdown passes and scored another on the ground, and the Franklin High School girls flag football team rolled past Piscataway 44-0 on April 8 in a dominant performance that was sealed with a pair of pick-sixes in the opening quarter.

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