FHS Sports: Boys Tennis Warriors Top B-R, 3-2

Franklin, now 4-1, took the top three singles positions but dropped both doubles matches in a contest that showcased the competitive balance between the two programs.

Playing through unseasonably warm temperatures that pushed into the upper 80s, the Franklin High School Warriors tennis team rallied past Bridgewater-Raritan 3-2 April 16.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.