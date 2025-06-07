FHS Senior Awards Night Brings Surprises

The Franklin High School Class of 2025’s Salutatorian and Valedictorian were named June 6 at the annual Senior Awards Night ceremony.

During the evening, thousands of dollars in scholarships were announced, as were the winners of various academic honors.

The Class Salutatorian is Jiya Patel, and the Class Valedictorian is Aaryan Patel.

Download the lists of awards and scholarship winners by clicking on the graphic:

Here are some scenes from the evening:

