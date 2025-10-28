Federal Government Shutdown Threatens SNAP Benefits

The Somerset County Board of Commissioners is reminding residents that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits may not be available on Nov. 1 due to the federal governmental shutdown.

The state has been notified by the federal government that if the shutdown continues, funding for November SNAP benefits will be delayed, according to the County statement.

SNAP benefits that were loaded onto Families First EBT cards before October 31, 2025, will remain available for use after November 1, according to the statement.

Recipients are encouraged to check their balance at NJFamiliesFirst.com or by calling (800) 997-3333. If benefits are available in your account, use them as usual.

Please note:

Residents may receive an eligibility notice or see November benefits listed in their MyNJHelps case summary. However, these benefits will not be posted to Families First EBT cards until federal funding resumes.

Because this issue is related to a federal shutdown, fair hearings will not be scheduled for delayed November SNAP benefits.

SNAP applications and recertifications will continue to be processed. Residents should continue to submit requested information so that benefits can be issued as soon as federal funding becomes available.

Somerset County officials recognize the hardship this may cause and are working closely with local food banks and community partners to ensure families have access to emergency food assistance and resources, according to the statement.

Residents in need of food support can call (908) 704-6300 or visit https://www.somersetcountynj.gov/government/human-services/food-assistance.

County residents who are able to help could consider a financial donation or a donation of dry, shelf-stable goods to their local food bank. Most needed items include, but are not limited to:

Rice (16 oz bag – white, brown, jasmine).

Pasta or instant potatoes.

Beans (15.5 oz – black, kidney).

Canned protein (5-6 oz can or two 3 oz pouches – canned tuna, chicken, or salmon).

Soup, chili, or stew (15-19 oz – canned or boxed).

Canned vegetables or fruit (15 oz – applesauce, dried fruit).

Cereal or oatmeal (12-18 oz or 24 oz).

Boxed milk (32 oz).

Crackers or rice cakes (16 oz).

Instant coffee, tea, or cocoa.

