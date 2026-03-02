Farmland Lease Extension, Snowplowing Contract Increase Approved By Township Council

The Township Council on February 24 took action on a lease for farming 225 acres of township-owned land and a contract for a snowplow operator.

The Council voted to extend for an additional five years a farmland lease granted to Lawrence L. Terhune of Canal Road.

The lease encompasses:

Lot 1, 681 Canal Road, Block 36.01, Lot 2, 83 total acres, 58 tillable acres;

Lot 1, 69 Jacques Lane, Block 36.01, Lot 4.01, 35 total acres, 30 tillable acres;

Lot 2, Suydam Road, Block 33.01, Lot 1,01, 43 total acres, 39 tillable acres;

Lot 2, Canal Road, Block 33.01, Lot 02, 23 total acres, 23 tillable acres;

Lot 3, 1030 Canal Road, Block 19, Lot 31, 15 total acres, 15 tillable acres;

Lot 3, 960 Canal Road, Block 19, Lot 34, 28 total acres, 11 tillable acres;

Lot 3, Butler Road, Block 33.01, Lot 14, 35 total acres, 14 tillable acres;

Lot 3, 200 Butler Road, Block 33.01, Lot 15.01, 36 total acres, 35 tillable acres.

The fee is $8 per tillable acre, for a total of $1,800 per year.

Terhune has been farming the land under a lease since March 2017. This current extension expires on February 28, 2031.

The Council also amended a $250,000 contract struck in September 2025 for snowplowing services with RJM Landscaping + Design of Branchburg for 22 routes.

The amended $450,000 contract is due to multiple snow storms, according to the resolution.

The payment rate will be $229.50 per truck, per hour.

The amendment includes up to two extensions, the first being October 1, 2026 to May 31, 2027, and the second one being October 1, 2027 to May 31, 2028.

All extensions would be at the same hourly rate.

