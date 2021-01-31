Environmental Commission To Host Talk About Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

The use of gas-powered leaf blowers has become a hot topic in many communities across the country. (Photo: Franklin Township Environmental Commission.)

The community is invited to join the township Environmental Commission for a virtual discussion about the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, set for 7 p.m. on February 1.

The Commission has invited Eunice Wong, a well-known activist on the topic, to speak at the meeting.

According to a release about the meeting, “the subject of the use of gas-powered leaf blowers by landscapers is being discussed by many communities in New Jersey and around the country. The issues of noise, air pollution, jobs, lawn care alternatives and sustainable landscaping are open for discussion.”

“Some communities have restricted hours of blower use and are working with landscapers on transitioning to quieter blowers,” the release states. “Others are advocating mulching in place as an alternative. Landscapers are concerned about the higher cost of operations.”

To join the meeting, follow this link or this link.