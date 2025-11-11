Emergency Food Distribution For SNAP Recipients Is Set By Somerset County

Somerset County and The Food Bank Network of Somerset County are partnering to host an emergency food distribution event to support Somerset County residents that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The event will take place at the Somerset County Public Works Complex at 411 Chimney Rock Road, Bridgewater, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 15.

This free, drive-through event will provide a package of shelf-stable and perishable foods to help residents offset the recent delay of SNAP benefits. Somerset County residents that receive SNAP benefits or furloughed federal employees are eligible to participate.

“In partnership with The Food Bank Network of Somerset County, we will be hosting a food distribution event to help put meals back on the tables of our SNAP households,” Somerset County Commissioner Paul Drake, liaison to the human services department, said in a press release. “Nearly 7,000 families in Somerset County rely on SNAP benefits to supplement their food budgets, and we want to do all we can to support our County residents who are food insecure.”

“The Food Bank Network of Somerset County is thrilled to step forward in a leadership role in cooperation with Somerset County to address the current SNAP crisis and meet the food needs of our neighbors,” Executive Director Steve Katz of The Food Bank Network of Somerset County said in the release.

A partial street closure will be in effect from Chimney Rock Road, north of Thompson Avenue toward Washington Valley. Certain sections will be open to local traffic for homeowners and businesses.

To receive assistance, participants must provide:

A valid SNAP/NJ Families First Card or a Federal Employee ID card.

Physical proof of Somerset County residency.

Eligibility guidelines will be strictly enforced. All eligible participants should remain in their vehicles at all times.

