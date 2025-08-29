Elizabeth Avenue School Gets New Vice-Principal; BOE Makes Other Personnel Moves

INTRODUCING HERSELF – Ashley Delgado-D’Amore speaks after being named as the new vice-principal at Elizabeth Avenue Elementary School on August 28.

A 17-year teaching veteran was named to be the new vice-principal at Elizabeth Avenue Elementary School by the Board of Education at its August 28 meeting.

Ashley Delgado-D’Amore, who has spent the last 12 years teaching in the New Brunswick school district, was named to replace Edgar Vazquez-Molina, who was recently named the new Pine Grove Manor Elementary School principal.

Delgado-D’Amore said she was “truly honored to begin my 18th year in education as the newly appointed Vice Principal of the Elizabeth Avenue School. I am beyond excited to join the dynamic and dedicated team at EAS.”

“Over my past years in education, I’ve had the joy of serving in many different roles, including paraprofessional, classroom teacher, and science instructional coach, all of which have shaped my journey as an educational leader, and provided me with unique experiences and lessons that I will carry with me into this new chapter,” she said.

“I could not be more excited to join the Franklin Township School District family as a proud Franklin Warrior and EAS Tiger,” Delgado-D’Amore said. “And I am looking forward to working alongside and learning from (EAS principal) Mr. Romero, a passionate and seasoned administrator here in Franklin, and working and collaborating with the amazing staff, families, students, and community partners at EAS, as well as across the district.,” she said.

“As the new vice-principal of Elizabeth Avenue School, I am committed to cultivating and supporting a school environment where every student and staff member is seen, valued, and empowered to reach their highest potential,” she said. “I will work alongside the students, staff, and families of EAS, leading by example, in order to continue to foster a collaborative and inclusive school community rooted in the Franklin Township School District values of equity, diversity, and high expectations for all.”

Prior to her years in New Brunswick, Delgado-D’Amore was a paraprofessional in the North Brunswick school district, she said.

While in New Brunswick, she taught Kindergarten and 2nd Grade, and was also a district science instructional coach for K-5, she said.

Delgado-D’Amore said she always wanted to pursue a role in educational leadership, and she was drawn to the “mission and vision of Franklin Township Public Schools and their commitment to equity, diversity, and supporting students to reach their highest potential.”

“I also grew up nearby, so I had family that have gone through the Franklin Township Public Schools and have that connection to the area,” she said.

“But it felt like a place that, when looking at this next step in my educational journey and career, would be a great place to grow and learn,” she said.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be able to join the staff at Elizabeth Avenue.”

In other personnel moves approved at the meeting, former Franklin High School Athletic Director Ken Margolin was named to be the new Dean of Students at Franklin Middle School Sampson G. Smith campus, replacing Maria Lozano, who was named Dean of Students and Social Studies teacher at FHS upon the resignation of Craig Lewis.

Anthony Brito was named acting FHS Athletic Director from August 1 to September 30, on an as-needed basis. He has held that position since June 16.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments