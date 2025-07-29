Eclectic Fusion Restaurant Opens For Business

GRAND OPENING – Paradise Fusion offers a variety of cuisines at its Route 27 location.

To the three partners behind the new Paradise Fusion restaurant, making connections is the key.

Whether its through their menu filled with South Asian, Korean, Japanese, and Indo-Chinese selections, or through the planned bubble tea bar, the owners of the restaurant located at 3211 Route 27 in Franklin Park want their customers to experience more than the usual order, eat, and go.

“When they come into the restaurant, we want to understand them,” said Balamurugan Ganesan, one of the partners. “It’s not like they just order and we give food. It’s not that we want.”

“We want to make connections, that’s the key,” he said. “We want to make friends here.

To help make that happen, Ganesan teamed up with Uday Nakkabathula and Aruna Vallabhu, both restaurant veterans.

What makes Paradise Fusion different, Ganesan said, is that it will offer a mixture of fine and casual dining, as well as take-out.

“We also have plans to make this as a cafe,” he said.

Vallabhu is responsible for the dishes on the menu.

“We have multiple cuisines here, Korean, Japanese, some Indo-Chinese,” she said. “We have some Mediterranean items as well. And then we plan to introduce more later on.”

Nakkabathula, Vallabhu’s husband, said the restaurant is “kind of my passion,” but “is more for my wife.”

“She’s a good cook and she wants to do something on her own,” he said.

Also on hand to celebrate the restaurant’s July 25 grand opening were Township Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin, Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan, and Bill Grippo, vice-president of the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce.

“They have something for everyone,” Uddin said. “Congratulations and we’re so excited for you guys.”

Anbarasan said he is familiar with his friend Vallabhu’s cooking, adding that the dishes are “tastefully prepared.”

“I’m sure this is going to be exceptional,” he said.

“I feel like I’m in paradise,” Grippo said. “What a perfect name because it has such a wonderful menu.”

The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Tuesdays.

