DOE Commissioner Upholds Dismissals Of Complaints Against FHS Girls’ B-Ball Coaches, Others

COMPLAINT DISMISSAL UPHELD – Dismissals of complaints against former Franklin High School girls’ basketball coaches Audrey Taylor, pictured, and Darryl Robinson III, as well as district staff and administrators, were upheld October 10 by the state Commissioner of Education. (File photo).

The state Education Commissioner has upheld the dismissal of complaints against two former Franklin High School girls’ basketball coaches and district staff and administrators over what was alleged to have been unfair treatment of two girls’ basketball players who are White.

The decision was handed down on October 10 by Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer.

The core of the issue were complaints filed by the parents of two sisters who were members of the Lady Warriors basketball team during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons alleging discriminatory practices by former head coaches Audrey Taylor and Darryl Robinson III.

The parents, identified in the papers by their initials, alleged that their daughters – also identified only by their initials – were given unfair treatment by Taylor and, later, Robinson because they are White. The two former coaches are Black.

The parents first filed a complaint against Taylor in January, 2023. They were told there was no evidence to support the complaint on January 27, 2023, according to a filing by Administrative Law Judge Mamta Patel.

The parents did not file an appeal to that finding until October 24, 2024, 636 days after the decision was communicated to them. Patel dismissed this appeal because it should have been filed no later than 90 days after the decision was rendered, according to the judge’s filing.

The parents filed another complaint, this one against former Coach Robinson, alleging that he treated their daughters differently than he treated Black players on the team.

The complaint also alleged that Robinson “held one of the daughters'”intentionally and maliciously” held back one of the daughters to negatively affect her chances of playing college basketball.

A subsequent investigation found that the complaint was unfounded “because no one corroborated that his actions were based on a distinguishing characteristic,” according to the judge’s filing.

“On October 24, 2024, petitioners filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Education regarding their disagreements with various administrative decisions, including the HIB outcomes; a five-game suspension of (one daughter)on January 13, 2023, issued by Kenneth Margolin, Athletic Director, at Franklin for a code of conduct violation against another teammate; the denial of remote instruction for (the daughters) after a verbal altercation with the player; the enforcement of late arrival times; (one daughter) not being included on the May 24, 2024, Top Prospects List; and being told by Dr. Nicholas Solomon, Principal, at Franklin that (she) could not attend practice if she was not at school,” according to the judge’s filing. “They seek the termination of Margolin, Solomon, and John Ravally, superintendent.”

Margolin and Solomon are no longer in those positions; Margolin is now the Dean of Students at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, and Solomon is now the district’s Director of School l Management.

The parents’ requests were properly denied by the Commissioner, according to the judge’s filing, because only Boards of Education have hiring and firing powers over those positions.

Writing about the complaint against Taylor, the judge noted that “players, parents, and assistant coaches spoke highly of Taylor, believing she maintained high standards and coached the team fairly. One parent who was interviewed suggested that Taylor should have been more demanding of the team, and at least one other parent reported that more playing opportunities to everyone could have been beneficial.”

“None of the players, parents, or assistant coaches corroborated the HIB complaint. The investigation found no evidence that Taylor’s interactions with (the daughters) were motivated by racial bias or that Taylor favored other players because of their race. The investigation did not find any evidence that Taylor intimidated or bullied (the sisters),” according to the judge’s filing.

Concerning the complaint against Robinson, the judge wrote, “the father of a black player, who provided a statement, said he did not see Robinson mistreat any student. However, his daughter felt ‘bullied’ by Robinson because ‘he always pointed out the negative aspects of her performance.’ Witness two stated, ‘All players were held to a difficult, fair standard.’ They did not witness Robinson single out any white players. Witness three described Robinson as ‘very strict and stern.’ They also stated that players earned playing time ‘based on attitude, performance in practice, and game performance.’ Witness three denied seeing any discrimination against any team member. Witness four, the varsity assistant coach and junior varsity coach, stated that all players were treated ‘fairly and with the same amount of respect and responsibility.’ Among other things, the athletes were expected to understand and execute offense and defense and uphold the team rules and core values. Witness five, an assistant coach, described Robinson as ‘very enthusiastic, discipline-oriented with a professional demeanor.’ They specifically denied ever seeing Robinson favor black players and stated, ‘Robinson is a stand-up and professional human being.'”

However, the judge wrote, “A summary of student statements described Robinson as ‘degrading’ and ‘not uplifting.’ Another player added that he told players, ‘You’re the player, I’m the coach, there’s no need for back talk.’ Robinson did not support players sharing their opinions or asking questions.”

The parents, the judge wrote, “only argued that Robinson treated (their daughter) harshly. However, the HIB investigation revealed he treated all players harshly.”

“There is clearly a difference of opinion between the coach’s assessment of (the daughter’s) basketball skills and as a teammate and the petitioners’ assessment,” the judge wrote. “The differing opinions have led to considerable conflict between petitioners and respondents. However, a conflict doesn’t amount to HIB even if it results in emotional harm.”

