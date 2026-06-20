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District Students Compete In Second Annual ‘Rising Tides Of Hunger’ Poetry Contest

June 20, 2026 Food Bank, Franklin Food Bank, School News

FOOD BANK POETRY SLAM – Derek Smith, executive director of the Franklin Food Bank, speaks during the 2026 “Rising Tides of Hunger” poetry contest finals, June 16 at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.

More than a dozen students from across the school district won prizes recently in the second annual Rising Tides of Hunger Poetry Contest, sponsored by the Franklin Food Bank.

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