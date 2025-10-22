Danielsen Travel Insurance Bill Signed Into Law

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen

A bill co-sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) that expands regulations related to travel insurance and travel assistance services was signed into law on October 20 by Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I am pleased that Governor Murphy has signed my bill the ‘Travel Insurance Act’ into law,” Danielsen said in a statement. “In particular, the bill deals with codifying regulations related to the rate and sales of travel insurance in the state.”

“I was honored to work with Senator John McKeon on this bill as the Senate sponsor, and I would like to thank him for his leadership in the other House,” Danielsen said in the statement. “This bill is not some large-scale reform, but it codifies practices which will protect consumers and put them before big corporations.”

“As we continue to build a fairer state, smaller-scale but impactful ‘good government’ reforms like this are essential,” Danielsen said. “And I will continue to support such common sense measures in the future.”

The bill was co-sponsored in the Senate by Senator Vin Gopal (D-11).

