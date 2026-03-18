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Councilman Anbarasan Receives National Public Service Award

March 18, 2026 General News, Township Council

RECEIVES HONOR – Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan was recently named to the national 2026 “250 Champions” list of public servants.

Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan (D-At Large) recently won a national award for public servants.

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