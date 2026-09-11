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Council Approves TRANSCO Settlement Over Eminent Domain Claim

September 11, 2026 Development, Township Council

LEGAL ADVICE – Township Attorney Lou Rainone told the Township Council on September 8 that it would be “in the public interest” to settle the Williams-TRANSCO eminent domain matter.

The Township Council has agreed to accept $500,000 from Williams-Transco for a township-owned easement the Houston-based natural gas company needs to construct a planned natural gas compressor station, ending one chapter in Franklin’s fight against a project it has opposed for more than a decade.

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