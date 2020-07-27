Coronavirus Update: Seven More Positive Tests In Last Two Days

Seven more township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on July 27.

That brings the total number of Franklin residents who have tested positive to 1,375 since mid-March.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths attributed to the virus stays steady at 133, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

COVID-19 and antibody testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 27 and 31 at St. Matthias Church, 168 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Registration is requested but not required. You do not have to have symptoms or insurance to be tested. For more information, email abcovidtesting@gmail.com.

Testing will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

Testing, which is free of charge, is open to Somerset County residents, age five (5) and older, by appointment only. A physician’s prescription is not required. Residents do need to bring a valid form of identification.

Appointments for July 30 must be scheduled online at https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com. Residents who do not have computer access, or who would like to schedule an appointment for children age five to 18 years old, can call the COVID-19 testing information line at 908-203-6014, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., not including holidays.

For the safety, health and security of staff and volunteers, patients must arrive by car. The drive-thru test site will not allow entry if residents do not arrive in a vehicle, even if they have a valid ID. Anyone who does not have an appointment will be turned away.

When coming to the testing center, residents are asked to use the main entrance to the college campus, off of Route 28.

Information about other area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



