Coronavirus Update: 19 New Cases In Franklin, Total Stands at 87

Another 19 Franklin Township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the township’s total as of March 31 to 87.

That number represents the largest one-day increase since the first township case was reported.

Overall in Somerset County, 405 residents have tested positive for the disease, according to the Somerset County Board of Health. Franklin Township cases account for 21.5 percent of all Somerset County coronavirus patients.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



