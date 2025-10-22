Contributions Accepted In ‘Help Our Troops’ Collection Drive

A variety of items is being collected now through December 13 under the “Help Our Troops” collection drive.

Items such as canned meals, feminine hygiene products, pain relievers in tablet form, and powdered electrolyte packs are sought.

Click here for the general needs list.

Contributions will be accepted at the Township Senior/Community Center and the main branch of the Franklin Township Library, in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane during typical operating hours.

The event is sponsored by the Township Parks & Recreation Department and Operation Jersey Cares.

