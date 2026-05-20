In Your Opinion: Thanks For The Gazebo Letter

By Bill Grippo

John Felix, I thank you for your article to enhance the look and maintenance of the Gazebo. We worked too hard to let it fall apart in its appearance, I have pointed out many of these issues since day one.

This structure, built by volunteers and such generous donors, should be the shining star of the town center. I fought for improved lighting for years, and thanks to the Township Council they have been upgraded. The landscaping got so overgrown that the township had to remove a great deal of it. I understand it just needed regular pruning. I have encouraged Council members in conversation to improve the lawn area where people sit so no one twists an ankle. The lawn requires regular seeding, fertilizer and weed control. I do understand the township crew is overworked, but this should be a priority.

I want to thank once again, John Felix and Michael Steinbruck for joining me when I first envisioned this gift to the township. These two men acted as partners in this great volunteer effort.

Mayor Phil Kramer was my first contact along with Assemblyman Joe Danielsen; their encouragement was the wind beneath our wings! In the fundraising effort, thousands of dollars were raised in money and also much in material donations.

Franklin put its heart behind this project, let’s value this effort as today thousands of people enjoy the Gazebo and the great lawn area. Bill Grippo

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