In Your Opinion: Read The Township Website

This summer I had a problem with my knee that sidelined me for the better part of two months. As I work back to normalcy (for me), I can’t help but notice how much has changed. Roads are being paved, water pipes being put in, buildings being built and destroyed.

I have gone down this road before in this space but I feel I need to repeat myself.

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