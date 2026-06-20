CJCP Class Of 2026 Told To ‘Build Lives That Matter’

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School sent off 121 graduates on June 18, continuing a 16-year streak of 100% graduation and 100% college acceptance as speakers urged the Class of 2026 to chase significance over success and to hold their plans loosely even as the world around them keeps changing.

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