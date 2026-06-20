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CJCP Class Of 2026 Told To ‘Build Lives That Matter’

June 19, 2026 Central Jersey College Prep, Education, School News

KEYNOTE SPEAKER – State Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez speaks to the Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Class of 2026 during their June 18 graduation ceremony.

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School sent off 121 graduates on June 18, continuing a 16-year streak of 100% graduation and 100% college acceptance as speakers urged the Class of 2026 to chase significance over success and to hold their plans loosely even as the world around them keeps changing.

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