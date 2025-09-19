Bounce Air Adventure Park Approved For Rutgers Plaza Space

INDOOR PLAYGROUND APPROVED – Hang Lin, foreground, owner of Bounce Air Adventure Park, tells the Zoning Board of his plans for the new location in Rutgers Plaza.

An indoor children’s play park targeted for an empty space at Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue was approved September 18 by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Called Bounce Air Adventure Park, the roughly 21,000-square-foot project will take up the remainder of the old Office Max space, next to Crunch Fitness.

Plans call for the playground to feature activities such as “free jump” areas, slides, climbing walls, a foam pit, and a toddler area.

There would also be seating in the restaurant area for 36 people, and five party rooms, each of which would seat 14 people.

Food would be cooked in the on-site kitchen, and would entail such items as chicken nuggets, pizza, burger, fries, desserts, and soft drinks, the store’s owner, Hang Lin, told the Board.

The indoor playground will be open from 2-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Lin said.

The playground is primarily available for children aged 5 to 15 years, he said. It can be used by people older than 18, but only for private events.

Fewer than 100 people should be in the playground on weekdays, with that number swelling to more than 200, Lin said.

