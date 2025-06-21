Assemblyman Danielsen’s ‘Project Backpack’ School Supply Drive Underway

School supplies are being collected for distribution in the annual “Project Backpack” drive sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17).

The drive is meant to get school supplies in backpacks to students throughout the 17th Legislative District.

“Over the last 10 years, we have distributed well over 10,000 backpacks to students across the 17th Legislative District thanks to our friends, neighbors, and community members,” Danielsen wrote in a statement. “The demand often far exceeds the supply, and I ask everyone to join me again this year.”

“Families face tough choices as inflation rises – backpacks and supplies for their children or food, medicine, and gas,” he wrote. “I would like to ease the burden of difficult decisions in this new economic

reality. Your partnership and contribution will raise awareness to help children reach their full potential to kick off the school year with a backpack and supplies.”

Supplies and backpacks will be collected until August 31.

New, unopened donations are sought for the following items:

Backpacks

Colored pencils, crayons, pens

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil cases

Solid color pocket folders

Single subject notebooks

Rulers

Personal size tissues

Store gift cards only.

Drop-off locations are:

Danielsen’s office at 334 Elizabeth Avenue

Franklin Township Public Library, Main & Franklin Park branches

New Brunswick City Hall

Piscataway Public Library, Kennedy & Westergard branches

North Brunswick Public Library

For more information, call (732) 247-3999.

